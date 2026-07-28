Mitchell Baker's debut hat-trick earns Indonesia opening win in ASEAN Championship

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Indonesian national Football player Mitchell Lee Baker celebrates after successfully scoring a goal against the Cambodia national team in ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 match.

JAVA, Indonesia – Indonesia cruised to a 5-1 win over Cambodia in the country’s opener in Group A of the ASEAN Championship in Bogor on Monday with teenage striker Mitchell Lee Baker scoring a hat-trick on his international debut.

The Australia-born forward, who qualifies to play for Indonesia through his mother and gained citizenship just before the tournament, scored three times in the opening 56 minutes as John Herdman’s side completed a comfortable win.

“I can’t put into words what I’m feeling,” said Baker. “I’m so happy for the team, for my family and for Indonesia. This has been a long time coming. I’m really proud. It’s exceeded my expectations.”

The 19-year-old put Indonesia in front with a towering header in the sixth minute when he met Thom Haye’s centre from the right before finishing off a flowing move 10 minutes later for his second, side-footing home Eliano Reijnders’ low cross.

Sandy Walsh nodded in Indonesia’s third in the 24th minute and, while goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata palmed Chea Sokmeng’s cross over his own line to give Cambodia a lifeline three minutes into the second half, the home side were untroubled.

Baker combined with Haye again to complete his hat-trick in the 56th minute, scoring with another header that he placed beyond the reach of goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy.

Jens Raven rolled in Indonesia’s fifth with four minutes remaining.

The win puts Indonesia level on three points with defending champions Vietnam in the group standings with both nations having played once.

The pair trail Singapore by three points after the four-times winners notched up a second win with a 2-1 victory over Timor-Leste.

Ilhan Fandi’s header gave Gavin Lee’s side a 41st minute lead and Song Ui-young doubled the home team’s advantage 11 minutes into the second half.

Singapore, who are also in Group A, face defending champions Vietnam next in Hanoi on July 31, and will wrap up their group campaign against Indonesia at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7. REUTERS