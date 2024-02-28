Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen on an official Paris 2024 store in Paris, France, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/ File photo
Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 06:12 PM

PARIS - A bag containing a computer and two memory sticks with security plans for the Paris Olympics was stolen from a City Hall engineer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources, who could not disclose their identity because they are not at liberty to discuss the topic, told Reuters the bag was stolen on a suburban train.

The two sources could not say how sensitive the data is.

Police were not immediately available for comment and the Paris 2024 organisers declined to comment.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug 11.

Some 30,000 members of the police force are expected to be mobilised every day during the Olympics, with about 300,000 spectators expected to attend the opening ceremony along the River Seine. REUTERS

