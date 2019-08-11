Badminton: Yeo Jia Min wins Hyderabad Open women's singles title; teammate Loh Kean Yew claims men's silver

SINGAPORE - The Republic's top female shuttler Yeo Jia Min has been handed a confidence boost ahead of next week's World Championships after winning the Hyderabad Open women's singles title on Sunday (Aug 11).

Competing at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, top seed and world No. 30 Yeoclawed back from one set down to beat South Korea's An Se Young (32) 12-21, 21-17, 21-19 in 73 minutes.

This is Yeo's third title on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) circuit, following Vietnam Open wins in 2016 and 2018. The 20-year-old was formerly ranked No 1 in the world junior rankings.

Victory in the sixth-tier BWF Tour Super 100 event should improve her world ranking and cement her place in the top 34 singles qualifiers in the Race to Tokyo ranking before the qualifying period for the Olympics ends next April.

Yeo, who picked up a US$5,625 (S$7,800) winner's cheque, said: "When I was one set down, I focused on what I could do and continued to fight. I tried to be patient and tried to avoid making simple errors.

"This win will give me more confidence and motivation for the next tournament."

Loh Kean Yew almost made it a Singaporean double but fell short at the last hurdle when he lost 13-21, 21-14, 21-16 to home favourite Sourabh Verma in the men's singles final in front of a partisan home crowd.

The world No. 41 Singaporean got off to a poor start as he lost the first set and was down 8-1 in the next before fighting back to claim the second set 21-14.

However, after leading 10-8 in the decider, the 22-year-old eventually ran out of steam and lost to the world No. 44 to settle for the silver and a US$2,850 cheque.