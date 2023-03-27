Badminton: Yeo Jia Min ends slump with Polish Open victory; Jin Yujia, Crystal Wong win women’s doubles

She told The Straits Times: “It’s been hard on me mentally because I have not been winning matches recently and I was not sure how to deal with it.

“Going into this week, I focused on overcoming these feelings with faith every day. It helped me to get into a better mindset to compete. I hope this win will help bring out my best and give me more confidence leading up to the Olympic qualifying period (May 1, 2023 to April 28, 2024).”

SBA technical director Martin Andrew praised Yeo for her work ethic despite her recent struggles.

He said: “Over the last 12 months, she has had some difficult draws against some of the top players and also did not take a few opportunities when they arose. But she never stopped working hard, as we worked towards getting an understanding of how to use her weapons while playing with a style that suits her.”

Andrew explained that they decided to send her to the Polish Open to get some competitive wins in a tournament that is regularly one of the strongest IC tournaments in Europe, and to gather more ranking points than she may have got at the higher-tier Swiss Open (Super 300 event) if she lost in the early rounds.

“She still had to reach to final, and she performed well to do that, which is really encouraging for her, and her task now is to keep taking it forward,” he added.

Compatriots Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong were also victorious in the women’s doubles final as the world No. 23 pair beat Canada’s 34th ranked Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu 21-17, 17-21, 21-15 for their second title and a US$1,350 cheque.