Badminton: World No. 92 Yeo Jia Min upsets China's 37th-ranked Han Yue to win Vietnam Open women's singles

SINGAPORE - Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min beat China's Han Yue 21-19, 21-19 to clinch the Vietnam Open women's singles title on Sunday (Aug 12) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 19-year-old, ranked 92nd in the world, was promoted from the qualifiers, and beat higher-ranked opponents - Indonesia's Yulia Yosephin Susanto (59th), Thailand's Chananchida Jucharoen (86th), Hong Kong's Deng Joy Xuan (69th) and Japan's Minatsu Mitani (26th) - to book her meeting with the 37th-ranked Han on Sunday.

Jia Min, a former world junior No. 1, trailed as many as four points in both games but rallied at the death to win her second senior title. Yeo also won the Vietnam Open in 2016.

She collected a cheque of US$5,625 (S$7,700) for her victory over the 18-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the Singapore Badminton Open in July.

Earlier this year, Yeo and men's singles specialist Loh Kean Yew were identified by singles head coach Mulyo Handoyo as having the potential to succeed at the world stage.

Both also competed at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April, as well as the Singapore Open.