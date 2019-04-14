Badminton: World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying beats Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to win Singapore Open women's singles title

SINGAPORE - World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying proved too strong for third-ranked Nozomi Okuhara of Japan as she triumphed 21-19, 21-15 in the women's singles final of the Singapore Badminton Open on Sunday (April 14) for her second straight title this year.

Taiwanese Tai, the 2017 Singapore Open champion, won the Malaysia Open a week ago.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium where the finals did not feature a single Chinese player, the 24-year-old was in control from the start, building a 13-8 lead in the first game.

Her Japanese opponent slowly worked her way into the match and levelled the score at 18-18 as their long rallies drew gasps of awe from spectators.

But Tai remained unflappable and closed out the first game.

She stepped up her aggression in the second game, and a smash that landed in the corner of the court sealed the win.

The victory extends Tai's head-to-head record against the Japanese to 5-4 - Okuhara, also 24, won their last meeting in November.

Tai, who saved four match points in the 57-minute semi-final against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday, said at the post-match press conference: "(Okuhara) plays more offensively and she's not an easy opponent to play against.

"I know she can run, so I was mentally prepared to run a lot today since I also had a long match yesterday.

"From the first day of the competition, there were a lot of people cheering for me... today there were even more and I had so many supporters, so I was very touched."



Okuhara, the 2017 world champion, said: "She's very speedy and skilled, so I had to be careful. I made a lot of easy mistakes, so I couldn't win today.

"I put pressure on myself and I was thinking too much."

Japan clinched two of the three doubles titles, which were all won by third-seeded pairs.

Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara beat the unseeded South Koreans Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong 21-17, 22-20 in the women’s doubles, while Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda overcame the Indonesian fourth seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-13, 19-21, 21-17 in the men's event.

In the mixed doubles, Thais Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai thumped the unseeded Malaysians Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 21-14, 21-6.