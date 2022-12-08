Badminton: We’re so proud of him, say S’pore fans following Loh Kean Yew at World Tour Finals in Bangkok

BANGKOK – As Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew opened his maiden Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals campaign with a victory over Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen on Wednesday, cheers rang out in a section of the Nimibutr Arena.

In the stands, a small group of Singaporeans had gathered, clapping and willing on their hero, and waving the national flag after Loh had won each game. Previously strangers, they bonded in the process of rallying behind one of their own.

Clarice Lee and Sherry Lim, friends in their 30s, had flown in just to watch the 25-year-old play. They had previously attended the Singapore Open to support the local players.

Lim, a financial controller, was so invested in the Singaporean players’ progress, she had even created a spreadsheet to chart their World Tour Finals qualification progress and journey.

She said: “It was exciting and nerve-racking. I was also hoping that (mixed doubles pair) Terry Hee and Jessica Tan would qualify also and they missed out narrowly.

“But once the event was shifted from China to Thailand, we knew we had to come watch him play. Waiting for the ticketing system to open was like camping for concert tickets.”

Including flights, accommodation and tickets to the group matches, semi-finals and finals, they spent around $1,000 each.

Lee said: “We are very happy and proud to see him be among the world’s top eight players of the year. He has already done very well, and while we don’t really come with high expectations, we wish him all the best.

“He delivered again today, and we know he can beat the best players if he is in the right form.”

There were other Singaporeans who were watching Loh play live for the first time, and they left inspired and impressed.

Shannon Lee was at the indoor stadium with her husband Ng Wuay Boon. She shared that they are here to support their 11-year-old daughter Evangeline, who trains with the Singapore Gymnastics National Training Centre and is in Bangkok for a rhythmic gymnastics competition, and took the opportunity to catch Loh in action.