Badminton: Unseeded veteran Lin Dan outlasts fellow Chinese Chen Long to win Malaysia Open

In a battle of two former badminton world No. 1s, former Olympic champion Lin Dan rolled back the years to upset his younger compatriot Chen Long 9-21, 21-17, 21-11 in the Malaysia Open final on Sunday (April 7).

The unseeded 35-year veteran, coming off a tough 21-19, 16-21, 21-12 semi-final win over another Chinese, world No. 2 Shi Yuqi, took 1 hour 18 minutes to seal the title at the Axiata Arena against the reigning Olympic champion, who was seeded fourth in Kuala Lumpur.

In the women's singles final, world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei beat Japanese fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 21-19 in 40 minutes.

The mixed doubles and women's doubles were all-Chinese affairs. Top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong got the better of second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-17, 21-13, while fifth seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan disposed of the unseeded Du Yue and Li Yinhui 21-14, 21-15.

In the men's doubles, the Chinese second seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen beat Japan’s third seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 21-12, 21-17 for the country’s fourth gold of the tournament.