Badminton: S'pore's Yeo Jia Min withdraws from India Open with fever

SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min withdrew from the India Open on Friday (Jan 14) after going down with a fever.

The 22-year-old had already felt unwell before her 13-21, 21-7, 21-12 second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya on Thursday and eventually pulled out of her quarter-final match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong.

The tournament was hit by seven withdrawals on Thursday following a spate of positive tests for the coronavirus, but the Singapore Badminton Association confirmed that Yeo had tested negative for Covid-19.

It will continue to monitor her condition before deciding if she will play in next week's Syed Modi International in Uttar Pradesh.

The world No. 17 wrote on an Instagram story: "It's really unfortunate that I have to withdraw from the India Open quarter-finals later this afternoon.

"My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6 deg C throughout the night. I really wish to compete but it's advised by my doctor that I shouldn't.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me. Do stay safe and take care of yourselves."