Badminton: S'pore's Yeo Jia Min withdraws from India Open with fever

Yeo Jia min had already felt unwell before her second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya on Jan 13, 2022. PHOTOS: BADMINTONPHOTO, YEO JIA MIN/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
14 min ago

SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min withdrew from the India Open on Friday (Jan 14) after going down with a fever.

The 22-year-old had already felt unwell before her 13-21, 21-7, 21-12 second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya on Thursday and eventually pulled out of her quarter-final match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong.

The tournament was hit by seven withdrawals on Thursday following a spate of positive tests for the coronavirus, but the Singapore Badminton Association confirmed that Yeo had tested negative for Covid-19.

It will continue to monitor her condition before deciding if she will play in next week's Syed Modi International in Uttar Pradesh.

The world No. 17 wrote on an Instagram story: "It's really unfortunate that I have to withdraw from the India Open quarter-finals later this afternoon.

"My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6 deg C throughout the night. I really wish to compete but it's advised by my doctor that I shouldn't.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me. Do stay safe and take care of yourselves."

Yeo Jia Min wrote on an Instagram story that she was having a high fever up to 38.6 deg C throughout the night. PHOTO: YEO JIA MIN/INSTAGRAM

Meanwhile, husband-and-wife duo Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han are through to the mixed doubles semi-finals after beating India's unranked pair of Nithin H. V. and Ashwini Bhat K. 21-15, 21-19 in 30 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Singaporean world No. 182 pair will meet Russia's 19th-ranked duo Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova on Saturday for a place in Sunday's final.

Men's world No. 15 Loh Kean Yew will take on Russia's 76th-ranked Sergey Sirant, while men's doubles world No. 106 Loh Kean Hean and Hee will play India's world No. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in their respective quarter-final matches later on Friday.

