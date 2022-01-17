Badminton: S'pore's Yeo Jia Min tests positive for Covid-19 after India Open

Yeo Jia Min had a fever and had been advised not to play by a doctor. PHOTO: YEO JIA MIN/INSTAGRAM
SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore on Sunday (Jan 16), after going down with a fever while competing at the India Open last week.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 22-year-old wrote: "I know I've been quiet since the last story update about my withdrawal from the India Open quarter-finals last Thursday.

"Many have sent me get well messages and asking me for an update of how I am right now. Really thank you so much.

"Sorry it's been pretty hectic in the midst of trying to recover physically. I'm currently back in Singapore but I've tested positive. I am now in isolation and complying with all the procedures.

"I will do my best to recover well and get back on court soon. Thank you for all the love and care, it means a lot to me especially during this time."

The world No. 17 had been unwell on Thursday but still pulled off a second-round win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya.

However, she was eventually forced to withdraw from her quarter-final match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong on Friday.

Then, she had revealed that she had had a fever and had been advised not to play by a doctor.

Singapore Badminton Association chief executive officer Alan Ow said: "Jia Min had tested negative when she was in India but twice returned positive Antigen Rapid Test results on arrival in Singapore on Sunday. Subsequently, this was confirmed with a positive Polymerase Chain Reaction test result on Monday.

"The health and welfare of our players are our priority and this is also why we decided to pull her out of this week's competition and fly her back home after she fell ill last week.

"We will continue to monitor Jia Min's condition and give her the support she needs to make a full recovery.

"We have reminded our players, coaches and staff who are currently overseas to take extra care and precautions and avoid unnecessary mingling to lower the probability of infection."

Yeo is not the first Singapore athlete to be hit by Covid whilst competing overseas. In December, four members of the Republic's 14-strong contingent at the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi also contracted Covid-19. The entire squad was forced to pull out of the event.

The India Open, which was held in New Delhi, was hit by a spate of positive Covid-19 cases among players, as well as 24 walkovers throughout the tournament.

On Monday, the health ministry reported that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country rose by 258,089 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 37.38 million since the pandemic started.

Yeo was scheduled to compete in this week's Syed Modi International in Uttar Pradesh, but a decision was made for her to return to Singapore.

The Republic will be represented at the competition by Jason Teh in the men's singles, Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee in the men's doubles, and India Open champions Tan Wei Han and Hee in the mixed doubles.

