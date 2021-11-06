Badminton: S'pore's Yeo Jia Min into Hylo Open final after beating Canadian Michelle Li

SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min has continued her relentless pursuit of a first BWF World Tour Super 500 title as she beat Canada's Michelle Li 21-12, 23-25, 21- 12 on Saturday (Nov 6) to qualify for Germany's Hylo Open final.

The world No. 26 Singaporean will face Thailand's world No. 14 Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken on Sunday for the championship and a US$24,000 (S$32,400) winner's cheque.

This is also the first time Yeo is in a Super 500 final, which is the fourth-highest level on badminton's world tour.

Yeo, 22, had lost her two previous matches in straight games to the world No. 11 and 2014 Commonwealth Games women's singles champion Li.

Despite failing to convert two match points and losing the second game, Yeo remained unfazed.

Overall, she played the steadier badminton and was happy to extend the rallies against her 30-year-old opponent, who had few answers to Yeo's delicate drop shots and athleticism during their 59 minute-clash.

In the men's singles, compatriot Loh Kean Yew will aim to follow in Yeo's footsteps and make it to his first Super 500 final. The world No. 39 takes on India's world No. 21 Lakshya Sen later on Saturday.