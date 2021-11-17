Badminton: S'pore's Yeo Jia Min beats Denmark's Line Christophersen at Indonesia Masters

SINGAPORE - National shuttler Yeo Jia Min advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters on Wednesday (Nov 17) after beating Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-18, 21-18 in the opening round.

The pair went toe to toe for the bulk of the first game at the Bali International Convention Centre, until Yeo pulled away towards the end.

She rode on that momentum in the second game, going up 6-0 in the first few minutes.

Although the 26th-ranked Dane narrowed the deficit to draw level at 18-18, Yeo held on to win 21-18.

The 22-year-old, who broke into the top 20 of the world rankings earlier this month after a runner-up finish at the US$320,000 (S$432,000) Hylo Open in Germany, will face Japan's world No. 49 Saena Kawakami next.

In their three encounters so far, Kawakami has won twice, including their last meeting at the Yonex Open Chinese Taipei 2017.

The Indonesia Masters is a US$600,000 (S$812,000) Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 event, one tier above the Super 500 Hylo Open.

Compatriot Loh Kean Yew will face Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen in the second round on Thursday.

The Singaporean has beaten Chou in straight sets in their last two meetings, with their most recent encounter coming at the Hylo Open.