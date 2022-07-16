Badminton: Sponsors like Eugene Ang are 'unsung heroes' of Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - From his primary school days some 50 years ago, Eugene Ang represented his almae matres in five sports - football, badminton, table tennis, squash and snooker. But his true love was the "thinking man's game" with shuttlecocks.

Now 61, he continues to enjoy serving and returning, not just on court, but also off it to promote the sport.

Through his company, the executive director of IT solutions provider JK Technology has been one of the Singapore Badminton Open's longest and biggest supporters. It has provided more than $500,000 in cash and kind since 2006.

Ang, who was on the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) management committee from 2012 to 2018, said: "It's a wonderful event to be a part of, bringing together the world best players as well as the great Singapore fans coming out to support the sport.

"I invited 300 guests this week so I've been here almost every day. For some of my friends, it's been a while since I've seen them so rather than trying multiple parties of gathering, this is like one big party for everyone to enjoy the tournament."

"To me, badminton is almost the perfect sport. It gives you a great cardio workout, it's not just about fitness but also finesse. It's a sport that challenges the mind, a thinking man's game."

JK Technology is the presenting sponsor of this year's Singapore Open and Ang's enthusiasm has influenced his friends to come on board to donate money to grow the sport locally.

SBA chief executive Alan Ow called Ang "the unsung hero of the Singapore Open". and added: "His passion for the sport is second to none. The Singapore Open will be upgraded to a Super 750 event (from Super 500) next year, and this is thanks to partners like JK Technology."

Ang is looking forward to the event eventually becoming one of the main stops on the BWF World Tour. He said: "My contribution to the badminton scene today is one way I can give back to a sport that has brought me many of my best life experiences."