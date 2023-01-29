Badminton: South Korea’s An Se-young clinches second title in three finals

South Korea’s An Se-young continued her red-hot start to 2023 by clinching the Indonesia Masters badminton title in Jakarta on Sunday for her second triumph in three competitions this season.

An, who turns only 21 next Sunday, came from behind to beat three-time world champion and former world No. 1 Carolina Marin 18-21, 21-18, 21-13 to add to her India Open crown which she won a week ago. An had also reached the Malaysia Open final where she lost to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi on Jan 15.

She had looked troubled when Marin won the first game and led 4-0 in the second, but she fought her way back to force a rubber set. Marin, 29, who was the 2016 Olympic champion, then led in the earlier stages, but the South Korean reeled off four points in a row to lead 14-10 and never relinquished her lead after that.

“Tired today but I’m so happy today,” An said to raucous applause from the crowd at the Istora Senayan arena as the world No. 2 narrowed the gap on Yamaguchi at the top of the world rankings.

In the men’s singles final, Jonatan Christie clinched his first title since winning the 2018 Asian Games by defeating fellow Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, 21-15, 21-14 in 44 minutes.