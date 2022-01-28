Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min aims to bounce back after recovering from Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Even after seven days of home recovery, national badminton player Yeo Jia Min was reminded of the force of Covid-19.
She went out for a meal for the first time on Monday (Jan 24) but felt like she needed to lie down after just an hour.
