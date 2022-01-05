Badminton: Singapore chief coach Mulyo Handoyo to step down in February

SINGAPORE - After guiding Singapore's top shuttlers to a world title and new career-high rankings, national badminton chief coach Mulyo Handoyo will step down from his post after a successful three-year stint that runs out on Feb 4.

While Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Ajay Singhania told Indian media that the 60-year-old Indonesian had applied for the men's singles coach position to replace Agus Dwi Santoso, Mulyo clarified that his priority was to spend time with his family after being away from them for an extended period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.