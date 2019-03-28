Badminton: Singapore Badminton Association sanctions three new tournaments for 2019

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA)announced on Thursday (March 28) that it has sanctioned three new tournaments in 2019, two organised by Alpha Academy and one organised by Chinese Swimming Club (CSC), to kick-start the new national ranking system.

Alpha Academy's Alpha Age Group Series Badminton Championships will be held at the United World College Dover campus from June 17-23. The championship is a tier-two competition and will be the first event to offer points towards the local ranking.

It will cover seven age categories for singles and doubles events: Under-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and the open category.

The academy will also host another tournament in December, with more details to come.

The CSC competition will be held from September 9-15 at the club's premises.

The national ranking system was announced in late 2018 to inject greater vibrancy to the local badminton scene. It will be supported by a series of competitions that are divided into four tiers. Each tier will offer different ranking points awarded, with tier one being the highest.

SBA honorary treasurer Victor Foo said: "When this was first announced, the intention was to introduce a healthy competitive environment to Singaporean shuttlers. It can also help them gauge how well they are performing and hopefully serve as motivation to climb the ranks."

The national ranking system calendar starts from June 2019, with more competitions to be revealed later.

"This is really exciting news for badminton in Singapore," said Singapore Sports School student Oliver Foo, 14. " This will surely make our local tournaments even more competitive as now there is an added incentive to outdo one another.

"It worked well for the international scene where BWF (Badminton World Federation) has a ranking-points system, so I don't see why Singapore cannot emulate that."