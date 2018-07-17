Badminton: Shuttlers raring to go at Singapore Open after improving by '10-30 per cent' under coach Mulyo Handoyo

SINGAPORE - For the national shuttlers beginning their Singapore Badminton Open campaign on Tuesday (July 17), the US$355,000 (S$483,000) tournament is a chance to gain valuable match experience, and also to display the "10 to 30 per cent" improvements they have made over the past few months.

That percentage is how much national singles coach Mulyo Handoyo feels his charges have improved since he joined the national set-up in February.