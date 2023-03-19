Badminton: Shi, Li set up all-Chinese All England final

China's Shi Yuqi (left) consoles Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia after winning their All England Open semi-final on Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

LONDON - Shi Yuqi sent world No. 4 Lee Zii Jia crashing out of badminton’s All England Open semi-finals on Saturday to set up a title clash with fellow Chinese Li Shifeng.

Shi battled back from 14-11 down in the opening game to secure an ultimately comfortable victory, 21-19, 21-13, over Malaysia’s Lee, who had been struggling for form heading into the tournament.

“This week I learnt to believe in myself again,” said Lee. “I doubted myself a lot and whether I could come back again as a top player. I proved it here.”

Shi is aiming to win the title for the second time after his 2018 triumph.

Li reached his second World Tour final of the year by surviving a comeback from Denmark’s Anders Antonsen to win 21-11, 19-21, 21-18.

Li led 17-12 in the second game before Antonsen rallied to force a decider.

But the world No. 14 secured victory with three straight points from 18-18 to book his place in Sunday’s final.

In the women’s event, reigning champion and world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi was shocked by China’s Chen Yufei.

The world champion slumped to a 21-17, 21-8 defeat in only 37 minutes as she appeared to struggle with a shoulder problem.

“I have no problem at all with my physical condition,” insisted the Japanese star. “She was more in control.”

Chen will take on South Korean world No. 2 An Se-young after a dramatic second semi-final against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying.

An saved four match points in a thrilling deciding game to prevail 17-21, 21-19, 24-22.

“Being able to play in such a prestigious final at my age, it’s something I can’t express,” said the 21-year-old Korean. AFP

More On This Topic
Badminton: Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong stuns Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen at the All England Open
Badminton: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew falls at first hurdle of All England Open

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top