Badminton: Sai Praneeth out of Thailand Open due to Covid-19 positive test

World number 13 Sai Praneeth will be in hospital for at least 10 days.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for Covid-19, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday (Jan 19).

BWF said world number 13 Sai Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will be in hospital for at least 10 days.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B. has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the Toyota Thailand Open," the BWF said in a statement.

World number 14 Kidambi Srikanth has also withdrawn from the tournament and is in quarantine due to his close contact with Sai Praneeth, BWF said.

Srikanth had returned a negative result on Monday.

Last week, India's Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy were initially withdrawn from the tournament following positive results but were later cleared to play after re-testing.

The Thailand Open is the first tournament of the Asian leg of the BWF World Tour.

 

