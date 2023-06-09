Badminton’s marathon man Kunlavut Vitidsarn wants to run opponents to the ground

SINGAPORE – The way Kunlavut Vitidsarn has been dominating three-game matches this season, one could be forgiven that he is a marathoner in disguise.

Out of the 26 matches he played this season, 12 went to the wire, and the Thai won 11 of them en route to capturing the India Open and last week’s Thailand Open.

No other men’s singles player in the top 10 of the world rankings has played more deciders or have a better win rate in them than the 22-year-old Thai this season.

“There is no secret,” world No. 3 Kunlavut claimed, even though he has improved from his 7-4 record in matches that went the distance in 2022.

He gave a sheepish smile as he added: “The longest distance I have run is 10km during my academy days, and I was so tired, I walked.

“This week, I am also very tired after winning the Thailand Open. But I have to keep playing because I need to progress further to get more points to qualify for the Olympics.”

When probed, he shared that he trains up to six hours a day, working on his fitness in the morning and technique on the court in the afternoon.

“It is important to have a good balance of fitness, muscles and skills to produce strong performances,” said Kunlavut, who uncharacteristically beat Frenchman Christo Popov in straight games 21-13, 21-17 on Friday to advance to the Singapore Badminton Open semi-finals, where he will meet world No. 2 Anthony Ginting on Saturday.

It is not just fitness and flair, for Kunlavut also possesses the rare quality to stay calm, adapt and find solutions in tight situations.

He said: “In a packed season like this, there is no time to rest. I don’t think I can do extra work, because I would get injured easily. It’s tiring enough already.

“So, I just try everything on the court. If my net play is not good, I try to change strategy and fix my performance during the match. This year, I just persist and I am in better control of my mentality and mindset than last year.”

Kunlavut’s career almost didn’t take off.

As a child, he suffered from allergies that were so bad, he had to go to the hospital.

In an earlier interview, he said his nose could not handle it if he had stepped out into the warm weather from an air-conditioned environment, adding: “I used to go to the hospital once or twice a week. Now, it is better most times, except in Europe.”