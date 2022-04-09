Badminton: S. Korea's An stuns Sindhu on day to forget for India

SUNCHEON, South Korea (AFP) - South Korea's second seed An Se-young defeated two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu in the women's semi-finals at the Korea Open Badminton Championships on Saturday (April 9) on a day to forget for India.

The 20-year-old An won 21-14, 21-17 and will face Thailand's unseeded Pornpawee Chochuwong in Sunday's final in the Korean city of Suncheon.

The last time a home player won the women's singles was in 2015, although the annual Korea Open was cancelled for the last two years due to coronavirus concerns.

Pornpawee booked her place in the final by roaring back from losing the first game 21-17 to another South Korean, Kim Ga-eun, before taking the next two by the same 21-14 scoreline.

In the men's singles semi-finals Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, the third seed, defeated India's fifth-seeded Kidambi Srikanth 21-19, 21-16, in another disappointing outcome for the Indian team.

Christie will face Weng Hong-yang of China after he defeated Denmark's Victor Svendsen 22-20, 21-13 to advance to the final.