Badminton: Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying to play in Singapore Open in April

SINGAPORE - With the local badminton fraternity still buzzing over Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew's spectacular win over Chinese legend Lin Dan on Sunday (Jan 13), they can look forward to more world-class action at the Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from April 9-14.

The US$355,000 (S$480,000) competition is a Super 500 event, which is on the fourth tier of the Badminton World Federation World Tour circuit.

Malaysians Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon, who won the mixed doubles silver at the 2016 Olympics, are the first big names to confirm their participation.

"It has been a few years since we last competed in Singapore, but we know we have many fans here so it is always a pleasure to play there. Malaysia and Singapore are so close, and this is like a second home as our fans can come to support us," said 30-year-old Chan.

World champions and Olympic champions, such as Kento Momota, Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad and Ratchanok Intanon are among those who have won Singapore Open titles at the Indoor Stadium, and the tournament's organisers are confident of attracting the top players again this year.

"We look forward to welcoming badminton players and fans from all over the globe to our beautiful city. We have one of the most well-organised competitions, with state of the art facilities in which players can compete in," said Robert Lim, organising chairman of Singapore Badminton Open 2019.

Singapore fans will also get to meet their own local star as Loh will be making an appearance in a meet-and-greet session for platinum ticket holders.

Tickets are available via Sports Hub Tix and APACTix.