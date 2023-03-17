Badminton: Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong stuns Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen at the All England Open

LONDON - Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen was one of three defending champions to crash out on a day of shocks at the All England Open.

The Olympic and world champion suffered a stunning 21-18, 9-21, 23-21 loss to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in the men’s singles’ second round on Thursday.

“It’s one of the most special tournaments to me,” Axelsen said. “It’s one of the biggest on the circuit so I want to do well. And when you fail, it’s tough.”

Axelsen’s loss followed on from compatriot Anders Antonsen beating 2022 runner-up Lakshya Sen in straight games, meaning neither of last year’s finalists reached the last eight.

Axelsen’s exit was part of a sequence of unexpected departures for the big guns.

Japanese duo Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, the defending women’s doubles champions, lost 18-21, 21-19, 21-9 to South Koreans Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee.

Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino were chasing their third successive title in Birmingham in the mixed doubles.

However, they struggled against Koreans Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun, and trailing 23-21, 13-7, the pair were forced to retire when Watanabe suffered an injury.

Their exit makes China’s top-seeded Zheng Siwei and Huang Ya Qiong the favourites after they saw off Hong Kong’s Reginald Lee and Tsz Yau Ng 20-22, 21-14, 21-18.

In the women’s singles, second-seeded South Korean An Se-young beat Pai Yu-po from Taiwan 21-3, 21-7.

She next plays 2015 champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who marked her return to the tournament with victory over Zhang Beiwen of the United States. AFP