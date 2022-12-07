Badminton: Loh Kean Yew wins on BWF Tour Finals debut

BANGKOK – Making his debut at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew cruised to a first win in his men’s singles Group B opener as he beat Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen 21-15, 21-17 at the Nimibutr Arena on Wednesday.

But the 25-year-old Loh insisted his victory, which levelled their head-to-head record at 3-3, was tougher than it looked.

Admitting to nerves before every match, he said: “It was quite drifty, so it wasn’t easy as everybody is trying to adapt to the court conditions... The shuttles are quite fast, which is generally good for me, but other factors also come into play when I’m up against the best players.

“So, I’m definitely happy to be on the winning side. There are still two more matches to go and anything can happen. Hopefully, things will still get better.”

While world No. 3 Loh is now well-known for his ferocious smashes, he put up an excellent all-round performance, which included gasp-inducing saves and delicate drops.

He and national singles coach Kelvin Ho analysed Chou well, as several clears and smashes were placed beyond the reach of the world No. 4, who used up his quota of two unsuccessful challenges early in the first game when trailing 6-3.

In a flash, Loh was leading 16-8, which gave him a comfortable buffer to see out the game.

The second game followed a similar vein, with Loh keeping Chou guessing with a good mix of smashes and drop shots as he built a 12-6 advantage.

Favourable net cords would help the 32-year-old narrow the gap to 15-14, but the Singaporean held his nerve to record his first win at the prestigious US$1.5 million (S$2 million) season-ender featuring only the best eight performers of the year in each of the five categories.

Cue an emotional double fist pump as the straight-game victory sent him top of Group B, with Indonesia’s world No. 7 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting second after he beat fifth-ranked compatriot Jonatan Christie 6-21, 21-10, 21-9.