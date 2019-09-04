Badminton: Loh Kean Yew upsets world No. 11 Angus Ng at Chinese Taipei Open

SINGAPORE - World No. 28 men's singles player Loh Kean Yew upset second-seeded Angus Ng 21-19, 21-12 in the first round of the Chinese Taipei Open on Wednesday (Sept 4).

Loh, who beat 10th seed Sameer Verma at the BWF World Championships in Basel last month, took just 35 minutes to beat the world No. 11, and will face Japan's Koki Watanabe next on Thursday.

Also through to the next round are Singaporeans Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Loh Kean Hean, who beat home duo Chang Ko-chi and Lu Chia-pin 23-21, 23-21 in the men's doubles. The pair will face fourth seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia in the second round.

However, Yeo Jia Min - who memorably made the quarter-finals of the world championships last month - is out of the tournament in Taiwan, after her 21-19, 21-14 loss to second seed Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles.