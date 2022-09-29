Badminton: Loh Kean Yew named Grab brand ambassador

SINGAPORE - Badminton ace Loh Kean Yew was on Thursday announced as the first Singaporean brand ambassador of ride-hailing service Grab.

Loh, 25, who became the Republic's first badminton world champion in 2021, said: "I am extremely humbled to be named Grab Singapore's first brand ambassador and work with a brand that reflects my values. As I am always on the move, using the Grab app has become a big part of my daily life."

The partnership was launched with a video of Loh experiencing life as a GrabFood delivery rider. Other campaigns will follow including an Instagram augmented reality filter game and contest tie-in and promotions on the GrabFood app.

Grab Singapore managing director Yee Wee Tang called Loh "an inspiration" for many Singaporeans and added: "People look up to him and identify with him because he is authentic and works hard for his dreams despite the immense pressure faced by national athletes. His story of growth really captivated us at Grab."