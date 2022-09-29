Badminton: Loh Kean Yew named Grab brand ambassador

The partnership was launched with a video of Loh Kean Yew experiencing life as a GrabFood delivery rider. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GRAB/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Badminton ace Loh Kean Yew was on Thursday announced as the first Singaporean brand ambassador of ride-hailing service Grab.

Loh, 25, who became the Republic's first badminton world champion in 2021, said: "I am extremely humbled to be named Grab Singapore's first brand ambassador and work with a brand that reflects my values. As I am always on the move, using the Grab app has become a big part of my daily life."

The partnership was launched with a video of Loh experiencing life as a GrabFood delivery rider. Other campaigns will follow including an Instagram augmented reality filter game and contest tie-in and promotions on the GrabFood app.

Grab Singapore managing director Yee Wee Tang called Loh "an inspiration" for many Singaporeans and added: "People look up to him and identify with him because he is authentic and works hard for his dreams despite the immense pressure faced by national athletes. His story of growth really captivated us at Grab."

More On This Topic
'I gave my all': Loh Kean Yew knocked out of World Championships
Loh Kean Yew bounces back from world c'ships disappointment with 1st round win at Japan Open

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top