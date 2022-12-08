Badminton: Loh Kean Yew lets slip two match points in loss to Indonesian Jonatan Christie

BANGKOK – Loh Kean Yew’s hoodoo against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie continued as he squandered two match points to lose 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 in their Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals Group B match on Thursday.

The defeat - coupled with Indonesian world No. 7 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting’s win over Taiwanese world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen - meant there is all to play for in their final group matches on Friday.

The US$1.5 million (S$2 million) tournament at the Nimibutr Arena features the eight best performing players in the singles and doubles categories, and Loh is the first Singaporean man to qualify for the prestigious season-ender, which runs until Sunday.

The top two players from each group progress to the semi-finals, and Ginting is currently top of Group A with two wins. Both Loh and Christie have one win, but the Singaporean world No. 3 dropped to third because of his latest defeat.

While Chou is bottom with two losses, he may still sneak into the last four on game difference if he beats Christie in straight games, and Ginting does the same to Loh.

Conversely, Loh may also advance on game difference even if he loses to Ginting, if Chou beats Christie to leave three players on one win.

Ginting could also still be eliminated on game difference if he loses to Loh and Christie beats Chou to leave three players on two wins.

Despite never beating Christie in five previous attempts, the Singaporean had started their match on the front foot, with his sharpness matching his aggression. He produced eight winners from smashes, with only one finding the net, to take an early lead.

Fighting for his tournament life, Indonesia’s world No. 5 stepped up in the second game to build a 7-3 advantage, only for Loh to come back and lead 11-10 at the interval.