Badminton: Loh Kean Yew knocked out of BWF World Tour Finals after second group stage defeat

Loh Kean Yew lost 21-12, 23-21 to Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Friday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Updated
59 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

BANGKOK – Singapore’s world No. 3 Loh Kean Yew is out of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals after he lost 21-12, 23-21 to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their final men’s singles Group B match on Friday.

World No. 7 Ginting has now beaten the 25-year-old for the third match in succession and leads their head-to-head 3-2.

The top two from each of the two groups qualify for the semi-finals, and Loh will finish third behind Ginting and fellow Indonesian Jonatan Christie, who beat Taiwanese world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen 21-13, 12-21, 21-17 earlier on Friday.

The US$1.5 million (S$2 million) tournament at the Nimibutr Arena features the eight best-performing singles players and doubles pairs. Loh is the first local man to qualify for the prestigious season-ender, which ends on Sunday, and win a match at the event.

The world No. 3 beat Chou 21-15, 21-17 on Wednesday and lost 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 to Christie on Thursday. His consolation is a cheque for US$16,500 (S$22,300), while Chou takes home US$9,000.

More On This Topic
Interactive: How Loh Kean Yew unleashes his winning smash
We’re so proud of him, say S’pore fans following Loh Kean Yew at World Tour Finals in Bangkok

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top