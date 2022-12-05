Badminton: Loh Kean Yew gets tough World Tour Finals draw

Loh Kean Yew has been drawn with Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen and Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at the BWF World Tour Finals. PHOTO: BADMINTONPHOTO
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Updated
Published
49 min ago

BANGKOK – Singapore’s top badminton player Loh Kean Yew dodged Olympic and world champion, Denmark’s world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, for his first Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals group stage, but still has a mountain to climb to get out of Group B.

At the draw held at the Centara Grand in the Thai capital on Monday, the world No. 3 was drawn in a group comprising top-10 players, who had an extra two weeks’ rest while Loh had to compete at the Australian Open in November to secure qualification.

The 25-year-old will meet Taiwanese world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen and Indonesia’s world No. 5 Jonatan Christie and seventh-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Meanwhile in Group A, defending champion Axelsen had the rub of the green as he will face players outside the top 10 – India’s world No. 12 H.S. Prannoy, Japan’s Kodai Naraoka (14) and China’s Lu Guangzu (17).

The top two from each group proceed to the semi-finals.

Ever the jovial chap, Loh said: “I have never put too much hope in my luck with tournament draws because it’s rarely good. So, I guess I’ll have to do it the hard way.

“To be fair, whoever (are in) the World Tour Finals are strong players and the most consistent for the entire year, so there’s no easy group.

“This is my last tournament of the year. It’s been a tiring season but I’ll hang in there, and I’m looking forward to see how we will perform at this tournament.”

The US$1.5 million (S$2.03 million) BWF World Tour Finals, which feature the year’s eight best performers in the singles and doubles, is from Wednesday to Sunday at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok. The tournament schedule will be released on Tuesday.

After stunning the badminton fraternity to win the world championships in 2021, Loh has had a fine first season playing a full complement of elite events.

On the BWF World Tour, he reached at least the quarter-finals in seven out of 11 tournaments, made one final and three other semi-finals to rise to a career-high ranking.

He can even climb to No. 2 if he wins the World Tour Finals, but does not want to get ahead of himself.

“I prefer not to overthink things, and just want to take it one match at a time,” he said.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho is confident Loh can give a good fight to his Group B opponents, despite having a generally disadvantageous head-to-head record against Chou (2-3), Christie (0-5) and Ginting (2-2).

He said: “I think it is a good draw because playing against the best can bring out the best in Kean Yew. He has a fighting chance for sure.

“He has the ability. It is whether he can go into the matches with the right and positive mentality.

“It is true that he has not beaten Jonatan, but the margins have been close. We won’t be making drastic changes, but we will analyse our opponents and improvise accordingly.”

More On This Topic
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew ‘honoured’ to be nominated for BWF Male Player of the Year award
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew up to world No. 3 in ‘crazy’ year

The draw preceded the BWF annual awards in which Axelsen and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi were crowned the Male and Female Players of the Year respectively.

After winning back-to-back awards, Axelsen, who also has five wins from nine World Tour events, said: “It feels good because this is a big thing and a result of a lot of hard work.

“After the French Open, I launched my book and then trained in Dubai. I have been able to maintain good condition and practise with no injuries, which is the most important thing. Hopefully my body will allow me to play at a high level here and I’m looking forward to get started.”

BWF Awards Honour Roll

Male Player of the Year: Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

Female Player of the Year: Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

Pair of the Year: Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong (China)

Most Promising Player: Kodai Naraoka (Japan)

Most Improved Player of the Year: Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)

Male Para Badminton Player of the Year: Daiki Kajiwara (Japan)

Female Para Badminton Player of the Year: Manisha Ramadass (India)

Para Badminton Pair of the Year: Thomas Wandschneider and Rick Hellmann (Germany)

More On This Topic
Badminton: Watch Loh Kean Yew take on Viktor Axelsen - in a tale of the tape
Singapore Badminton Association aims to keep producing smash hits

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top