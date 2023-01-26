Badminton: Loh Kean Yew crashes out of Indonesia Masters in second round

SINGAPORE - World No. 8 Loh Kean Yew was bundled out of the Indonesia Masters on Thursday after suffering a shock 18-21, 15-21 loss to world No. 23 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the second round of the men’ singles.

After losing the first game 21-18, Singapore’s Loh was down 20-9 in the second but managed to save six match points before succumbing 21-15 to the home favourite.

Both players had last met in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Jakarta where Loh won in straight sets at the same stage to take his head-to-head record with Wardoyo to 2-0 then.

Wardoyo will face Canadian world No. 30 Brian Yang – who upset top seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the first round – in the quarter-finals.

Indonesia’s world No. 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting was also sent packing after losing to China’s world No. 27 Shi Yuqi 21-19, 21-16.

In the women’s singles, Singaporean world No. 35 Yeo Jia Min was beaten 22-20, 14-21, 22-20 by Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the first round on Thursday morning.