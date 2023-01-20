Badminton: Loh Kean Yew bows out of India Open after q-final defeat by Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn

National badminton player Loh Kean Yew’s India Open campaign came to an end at the hands of a familiar foe Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who won their quarter-final 21-12, 21-17 on Friday.

This is world No. 7 Loh’s fifth straight loss to the Thai SEA Games champion. Just last week, Kunlavut had beaten the Singaporean at the same stage of the Malaysia Open.

It was a close start to their quarter-final at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi but with the score tied at 6-6, Loh made it 7-6 with a cross-court smash and went into the interval 11-7 up.

But a strong defensive showing saw world No. 8 Kunlavut claim the next 12 points before taking the first game 21-12.

The second game saw the pair exchange leads several times, but with the score at 17-17, Kunlavut pulled ahead to win the match in 39 minutes.

After the match, Loh, 25, said: “Nothing much to say, ups and downs are normal in sports. I just need to rest the mind a little, reflect and try again.”

In the semi-finals, Kunlavut will face Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, who beat Chinese Li Shifeng, 21-11, 17-21, 21-18 on Friday.