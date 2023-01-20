Badminton: Loh Kean Yew bows out of India Open after q-final defeat by Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Loh Kean Yew during the match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the India Open quarter-finals on Jan 20. PHOTO: BADMINTONPHOTO
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

National badminton player Loh Kean Yew’s India Open campaign came to an end at the hands of a familiar foe Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who won their quarter-final 21-12, 21-17 on Friday.

This is world No. 7 Loh’s fifth straight loss to the Thai SEA Games champion. Just last week, Kunlavut had beaten the Singaporean at the same stage of the Malaysia Open.

It was a close start to their quarter-final at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi but with the score tied at 6-6, Loh made it 7-6 with a cross-court smash and went into the interval 11-7 up.

But a strong defensive showing saw world No. 8 Kunlavut claim the next 12 points before taking the first game 21-12.

The second game saw the pair exchange leads several times, but with the score at 17-17, Kunlavut pulled ahead to win the match in 39 minutes.

After the match, Loh, 25, said: “Nothing much to say, ups and downs are normal in sports. I just need to rest the mind a little, reflect and try again.”

In the semi-finals, Kunlavut will face Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, who beat Chinese Li Shifeng, 21-11, 17-21, 21-18 on Friday.

More On This Topic
Loh Kean Yew qualifies for India Open quarters after beating Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew upsets Japanese starlet Kodai Naraoka at India Open

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top