Badminton: Kelvin Ho, the 'big brother' coach always in Loh Kean Yew's corner

SINGAPORE - The pivotal point of Loh Kean Yew's ascent to a world champion came, not during this month's tournament, but in the second round of October's French Open.

There, in Paris, Loh had pulled off a first-round upset of All England Champion Lee Zii Jia but then lost to Indian Lakshya Sen, a player he had beaten in the Dutch Open final.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho said: "It was not the first time Kean Yew had let comments on social media or his own expectations get to him.

"In 2019, he also beat Hong Kong's second seed Angus Ng and then lost in the second round to Japan's Koki Watanabe.

"I told him his mentality wasn't right - you may think you are there, but you are not there yet. Don't get ahead of yourself and think what the final result should be, and forget about your processes and routines which you should focus on.

"He could have not listened, but he took it onboard. The next week he won the Hylo Open in Germany, and now he is a world champion."