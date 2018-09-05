Badminton: Joel Koh and Jaslyn Hooi to represent Singapore at Youth Olympics

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Badminton Association announced on Wednesday (Sept 5) that shuttlers Joel Koh and Jaslyn Hooi will represent the Republic at the upcoming Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Joel and Jaslyn, both aged 17, were selected based on their Badminton World Federation Junior world rankings on May 3, the closing date for selection, with the Republic allowed to field one shuttler per gender.

Said Joel, who recently decided to put his studies on hold to train and compete full time: "I felt I really have the potential to go far in this sport.... This is my first major Games and I hope I can get a medal for Singapore."

"I must be very focused in my training every day now," added Joel, who was the Under-19 men's singles runner-up at the 2017 Singapore Youth International Series tournament.

Jaslyn, the U-19 women's singles runner-up at the same youth tournament, said: "I'm proud to represent Singapore and am really looking forward to it. I will definitely train even hard.

"Hopefully, I'll get a medal."

The third edition of the YOG will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Oct 6-18.