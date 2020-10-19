Badminton: Japan's Okuhara wins battle of world champions at Denmark Open

ODENSE (Denmark) - Nozomi Okuhara showed that she will be a strong contender to win badminton gold on home soil at next year's Tokyo Games after defeating reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-17 at the Denmark Open on Sunday (Oct 19).

The 2017 world champion returned to the winners' circle after a two-year absence in style, having last won a title at the 2018 Hong Kong Open.

"I'm happy! Long time no title!" Okuhara, a bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics, told the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

"Compared to other opponents, Marin is faster and has a harder attack. I was focused on defence and footwork, and my feet moved very well today. Overall the match went well for me."

The world No. 4 did not drop a single game in five matches en route to the title at the prestigious US$750,000 (S$1.02 million) Super 750 tournament.

The event marked the resumption of the BWF World Tour season following a seven-month shutdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Marin was dominant in their last meeting before the enforced break, winning their Indonesia Masters round-of-16 clash in January 21-13, 21-15 to take a 9-7 head-to-head lead into the showdown.

A repeat looked on the cards when the three-time world champion went up 5-3 but she never led again in the opening game after Okuhara drew level at 5-5.

It was a similar story in the second game, when Marin held a 2-0 advantage. But Okuhara won the next three points and never looked back.

The 25-year-old sealed the win in the battle between two former top-ranked stars after 56 minutes with a rare smash winner.

Victory over the Spaniard at the Odense Sports Park ended her losing run in finals, having finished runner-up the last six times.

That streak included last year's loss to Tai Tzu-ying here. She also fell to the Taiwanese star at last year's Singapore Open title decider.

World No. 6 Marin said her inconsistency cost her.

"I think the main reason was the mistakes I made. I made all the winners but also all the errors. The game was on me," said the 27-year-old.

"It was frustrating. I knew during the game that I was giving her all the points. I tried to keep calm but today wasn't my day. I couldn't come back. When you make many unforced errors, it's difficult to come back."

Earlier, Okuhara's compatriots fought it out in an all-Japan women's doubles final.

Yuki Fukushima and SayakaHirota beat Mayu Matsumoto and WakanaNagahara 21-10, 16-21, 21-18.

English duo Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge won the men's doubles title, defeating Russian duo Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 20-22, 21-17, 21-18.