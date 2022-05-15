Badminton: India beat Indonesia to win Thomas Cup for the first time

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth sealed the victory as he defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
55 min ago

BANGKOK - India won badminton's Thomas Cup for the first time in their history on Sunday (May 15), beating defending champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final.

At Bangkok's Impact Arena, Lakshya Sen gave the Indians the early advantage as he edged past Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-8, 17-21, 21-16 in 65 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then doubled their lead with a 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 win over Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo that lasted 73 minutes.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth sealed the historic victory as he defeated Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

More On This Topic
Badminton: H.S. Prannoy seals historic Thomas Cup final berth for India
Badminton: Singapore's Thomas Cup hopes end with 3-2 loss to South Korea

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top