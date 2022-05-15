Badminton: India beat Indonesia to win Thomas Cup for the first time

BANGKOK - India won badminton's Thomas Cup for the first time in their history on Sunday (May 15), beating defending champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final.

At Bangkok's Impact Arena, Lakshya Sen gave the Indians the early advantage as he edged past Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-8, 17-21, 21-16 in 65 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then doubled their lead with a 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 win over Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo that lasted 73 minutes.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth sealed the historic victory as he defeated Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.