Badminton: ‘I am still me,’ says Loh Kean Yew, as he recounts his ‘rough’ start as a pro

BANGKOK – At 18, Loh Kean Yew was so focused on chasing his dream of becoming a professional badminton player that he stunned his family when he told them he wanted to drop out of Republic Polytechnic. This meant he had no back-up plan or alternative career if he failed.

He learnt, very quickly, the consequences of his decision.

As the nation’s top men’s singles players then were two-time Olympian Derek Wong and Ryan Ng, Loh had to contend in lower-tier competitions for prize money in the hundreds of dollars.

To make ends meet, he would moonlight as a part-time coach to supplement his modest allowance from the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA).

Now 25, he tells The Straits Times: “My parents were in Penang. I was living in Singapore with my brother (fellow national player Loh Kean Hean), and when I was in national service from the age of 18 to 20, I couldn’t play in many competitions and had to contribute to rent from my $500 allowance.

“That was rough.”

But the player, who moved to the Republic at 13 and obtained Singapore citizenship in 2015, explains that he was undeterred: “Ever since I came to Singapore, I was sure I wanted to become a full-time player.

“After I won bronze at the 2015 SEA Games, I was even more certain. I just wanted to go all out regardless of what other people said. I didn’t want to regret later on and have a lot of what-ifs.

“Money is important, but it has never been my main motivation.

“I just want to keep getting better at badminton, and if I do that, I’m happy and everything else will follow.”

These days, he encourages - without hesitation - those with talent and aspirations to pursue their sporting dreams and roll with the punches like he did.

Now the world No. 3, he says: “It can still be a viable career option, but one has to not only have belief, he or she must also work hard with the right attitude to make things happen.”

So far, it has worked out pretty well for Loh, whose stock skyrocketed after he became the first Singaporean to win badminton’s World Championship in 2021.

After picking up a US$16,500 (S$22,375) cheque for finishing third in his group at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals on Friday, he ended th 2022 season with career-high winnings of over US$71,582.50 before tax. In 2021, he earned US$60,550 in prize money.