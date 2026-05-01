Badminton has a unique poetry, yet it’s a game which needs fixing

The extraordinary An Se-young deserves to be more widely celebrated than she is.

Back in 2008, when he was Rembrandt with a racket, even The New York Times, for which this game was some exotic novelty, took notice. In August that year a headline read: China’s Badminton Rock Star Has The Talent To Back His Strut .

They were talking about Lin Dan, of course, but badminton, a game of high-speed poetry, a lunging, lung-searing ballet, always seems to be struggling for attention. In a razzle-dazzle sporting planet replete with heroes, how do you get people to notice yours?

I asked a sports fan if he knew the current world No. 1 (men and women’s players). “Nope,” he replied. I called another friend, who sweats sport and has covered major Games.

“Hmmm,” she discouragingly said.

“I will say I don’t know the men’s.

“Women’s, my best guess is An Se-young.”

Guess?

An’s won the Olympics, world championships, All England Open, Asian Games, assembling a curriculum vitae of such glittering range that no current tennis player can match her. Yet she has 432,000 Instagram followers and Aryna Sabalenka has 5.1 million and it confirms that one game has too narrow a geographical tread.

Visibility is one of badminton’s issues. It also has to deal with player disgruntlement about HawkEye (not on enough courts) and the schedule. It must engage the media better, generate more stats and seduce sponsors. In hardly-rich athletics, gold medallists at the 2025 world championships got US$70,000 (S$89,000) each. Badminton’s world champions merely get their name scribbled in a record book. Prestige is an insufficient prize.

Little things need fixing. The Thomas Cup is taking place in Horsens , Denmark , a town of roughly 65,000 with quaint museums. Bruce Springsteen played there once but, hey, folks hurdle continents to hear the Boss. For this Cup, as India’s decorated star H.S. Prannoy gently suggests, maybe you need a “big city”. Copenhagen might mean major media outlets and more fans.

Badminton has a long task sheet but perhaps fiddling with the scoring system shouldn’t have been on it. From 3 x 21-point games (63 points) it’s been amputated to 3 x 15 (45) next year, and in trying to fit into a 20-second Instagram-reel world are they diluting some of badminton’s beauty?

Like it’s ruggedness.

In 2017, Nozomi Okuhara outlasted P.V. Sindhu in a 124-point, 110-minute world championship final, but it’s a desperate epic you won’t see again. As Prannoy says, “Even though it’s possibly the fastest (racket) sport, the beauty of badminton also lies in fitness and endurance. That’s why it’s probably one of the hardest sports to play. And so 15 points becomes way more easier from the physical standpoint.”

Variety spices sport. One player runs all day, another invents; one brings resistance, another aggression. But now, says Prannoy, “it will be all speed and power and someone who is able to hit hard and play at a very good speed for 30 minutes will have the edge. But different styles will be less”.

Plot construction. Settling into matches. Taking risks, erring but clawing back. Will this be sacrificed? “This (new system) will be an out-and-out sprint,” says Aparna Popat, analyst, Olympian and nine-time former Indian national champion. But perhaps this is badminton’s intention, to have random upsets and talk the same action-movie language that Twenty20 cricket does, where every game resembles a firecracker factory burning down.

Popat is unimpressed for she prefers the unfolding arc of the 21-point game. “I feel that in any sport there has to be continuity and time to build a narrative. The players are characters of that script and they write stories through endurance, strategy, tactics, speed, and a combination of all that.”

Yet as badminton strives to stay relevant in a world of kids riding skateboards and flying up rock walls, the responsibility doesn’t just fall on suits in boardrooms. The game belongs to those who play it and they owe it more than just skill.

In tennis, the post-match press conference is mandatory which is why Carlos Alcaraz’s quotes litter the landscape. Leadership has lifted their game. Years ago an ATP Tour official told me, “Normally we have to tell players what to do. (Roger) Federer comes and asks us, ‘What more do you want me to do’?”

The Swiss didn’t just play tennis, by speaking to print, TV, radio, he protected it. So did Rafael Nadal, who often signed autographs after defeat. They were ornaments to a game and advertisers of it. As badminton seeks reinvention, its tribe must mimic this. They have to sign, pose with fans, shake sponsors’ hands and not consider press interviews as akin to a tooth extraction. There are more stories in a sport than those told by rackets.

One of the enduring memories my friend – who couldn’t guess the men’s No. 1 – has is of interviewing Dane Viktor Axelsen in Singapore years ago. He, the multilingual master from the West, giving his time; she, the reporter from the East, listening avidly. They were chatting happily in Mandarin, but really they were speaking the wider, wonderful language of badminton.