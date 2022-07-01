Badminton: Fierce competition on tour but Tai and Ratchanok are lapping it up

KUALA LUMPUR - The Changing of the Guard is an event that takes place not only at London's Buckingham Palace but also in sport, where players of a generation are succeeded by up-and-coming young ones itching to take over the mantle.

The women's badminton scene has seen the rise of many young talents such as South Korean world No. 3 An Se-young, Chinese Olympic champion Chen Yufei and world No. 13 Wang Zhiyi - all of whom are aged under 25.

But rather than feel threatened, veteran shuttlers Tai Tzu-ying and Ratchanok Intanon see the increased competition as opportunities to evolve and are relishing it.

Noting the tussle within the Thai team itself and highlighting rising stars like Pornpawee Chochuwong, Ratchanok said on Friday (July 1): "It means I have to push myself more because these younger players are coming up and they're quite good.

"That makes me have more spirit, it makes me more focused and helps me concentrate more. It's good for me because it means I can keep maintaining my will. I'm happy that I can see a lot of young players coming in."

Ratchanok, 27, was bested by Pornpawee at this year's Korean Open Badminton Championships quarter-finals and Chen twice this year.

An, 20, has beaten Ratchanok twice in three outings and the latter is also down 0-2 against her Thai junior Phittayaporn Chaiwan, 21.

World No. 2 Tai, who trails An 1-2 and lost their All-England Open 2022 semi-final, added: "We are getting a bit older but everyone is still playing their best and playing well.

"The younger ones may want to attack us but we can look at it another way. I hope my playing style and skills can evolve as I grow older so I can become stronger."

The pair were speaking after their respective quarter-final victories at the ongoing Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur.

Tai, 28, had to come from behind to beat 2019 world champion P. V. Sindhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13, while Ratchanok had a more comfortable 22-20, 21-12 victory over China's Han Yue.

Three-time defending champion Tai will face Chen, to whom she lost in the Tokyo Olympics final, for a spot in Sunday's final while Ratchanok takes on Wang, 22, at the Axiata Arena.

Tai said: "I made too many mistakes at the start and I was too rushed. In the second game, I told myself to be patient and stay calm so I can reduce my mistakes."