Badminton: 'Dream come true' as unheralded Indonesian Chico Aura captures Malaysia Masters title

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo captured the Malaysia Masters badminton title on Sunday (July 10) with a sensational upset over Hong Kong star Angus Ng Ka Long in straight games.

Chico Aura, ranked 45th in the world, outclassed favourite Ng, who was eyeing his second Malaysia Masters title after his 2017 win.

The 24-year-old Indonesian triumphed over his 28-year-old opponent 22-20, 21-15 in 45 minutes.

The victory in Malaysia is Chico Aura's biggest career title.

In the first game, he faced a tense session with Ng, who is world No. 13.

Both players traded point for point until Chico Aura found the cutting edge when it mattered for the lead.

But Ng did well to match the younger player in the second game, until his Indonesian opponent moved up a gear with excellent shot placements in succession for a strong 15-10 lead.

After that it was home bound for Chico Aura, who sealed the second set with an amazing cross-court flick that left Ng stumped.

The Indonesian, who made it to the main draw only following the withdrawal of several top names including Danes Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen, said it was a "dream come true" to win the tournament.

"I remained focused from start to finish and I think that played a big part. I'm proud of myself, and this victory will be an inspiration for me to aim for more success in the future," he told reporters.

He takes home US$27,000 (S$37,730) as the winner.

The women's singles saw South Korea's rising star An Se-young crowned champion after she breezed past China's Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei, seeded one spot below her at No. 4, 21-17, 21-5 in a one-sided final.