Badminton: Denmark's Viktor Axelsen wins first All England title

COPENHAGEN (XINHUA) - Viktor Axelsen won his first All England badminton tournament following a 21-13, 21-14 victory over Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Sunday.

"I'm a sensitive guy. If you are not thrilled to stand here in an All England final in front of such an audience, then you are not a human being," said a tearful Axelsen following his triumph.

On paper, Chou, the tournament's top seed, was the favourite but the second-seeded Dane had won nine out of their past 11 encounters.

Axelsen won the first game by controlling play with very few unforced errors and a tsunami of smashes that wrong-footed his hapless opponent.

In the second game, Chou desperately needed to get back into the match but the world No. 7's continued control was not eased.

It was the second year in a row that the 26-year-old appeared in the All England Final. He lost to Japan's Kento Momota last year.

World No. 1 Momota was unable to defend his title after an eye socket fracture left him with double vision.