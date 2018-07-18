Badminton: Defending men's singles champion B. Sai Praneeth out in opening round of Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Defending men's singles champion B. Sai Praneeth of India crashed out of the Singapore Badminton Open in the opening round on Wednesday (July 18) afternoon.

The 25-year-old, ranked 28th in the world, was beaten 16-21, 21-16, 21-18 by Japan's Yu Igarashi - ranked 59th - in 71 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sixth seed Praneeth had led 11-8, then 14-12, in the third set, but 23-year-old Yu rallied to post a remarkable victory.

When asked what went wrong for him, a stunned Praneeth told The Straits Times: "I don't know... I was maybe under pressure. I was low on confidence."