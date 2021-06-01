Badminton: Defending champion Marin out of Tokyo Olympics due to injury

MADRID (REUTERS) - Reigning women's singles Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin of Spain has withdrawn from the Tokyo Games due to a knee ligament injury, a statement on her social media channels said.

The five-time European and three-time world champion said she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and both meniscus in her left knee.

“After examinations during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee,” a statement released on the 27-year-old's social media channels said.

“The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but we were excited and knew that I would... (be in) the best possible shape for the Olympics.

“It won’t be possible. I know that I am in safe hands and have a lot of people by my side.”