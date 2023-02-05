Badminton: China clinch two titles at Thailand Masters

Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard (left) and older sister Nuntakarn Aimsaard won the Thailand Masters women's doubles title in Bangkok on Feb 5.
BANGKOK – The Chinese badminton team bagged women’s singles and mixed doubles titles at the Thailand Masters which ended on Sunday.

In the women’s singles final, seventh seed Zhang Yiman outclassed teammate Han Yue 15-21, 21-13, 21-18 in an all-Chinese affair.

“I did quite well in the match and I was satisfied with my performance this week. It felt like a new start for me,” said Zhang after the match.

In the mixed doubles final, China’s Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping came back from behind to beat Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung of South Korea 18-21, 21-15, 21-12. It was also a back-to-back victory for the Chinese pair after the Indonesia Masters.

“He is a young player and has brought a lot of motivation and passion which I was lacking at the moment,” said the 27-year-old of her new partner.

Elsewhere, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-yi claimed the men’s singles title, beating Hong Kong’s fourth seed Angus Ng Ka Long 21-17, 21-14.

The men’s doubles went to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia, who beat Su Ching-heng and Ye Hong-wei of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 21-17.

The home team has something to cheer, with Thai sisters Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard winning easily 21-6, 21-11 in 33 minutes over South Koreans Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee in women’s doubles. XINHUA

