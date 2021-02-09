Badminton: Borden Eagle donates $200,000 to SBA as they co-launch programme for less privileged kids

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) and Borden Eagle Group, a Singapore heritage brand and the manufacturer of Eagle brand medicated oil, launched an initiative to benefit less privileged children in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 9).

In conjunction with Borden Eagle Group's 100th anniversary and launch of a 100-year commemorative book, SBA and Borden Eagle Group are setting up the EagleCares Badminton Programme to bring badminton to children who are residents in participating children's homes.

This monthly community programme comprises two hours of activity conducted at a badminton sports hall where each participant will also receive badminton apparel and equipment to help them on their badminton journey, with national shuttlers such as world No. 39 Loh Kean Yew also involved.

Among the beneficiaries of the programme are Jamiyah Children's Home and Salvation Army's Gracehaven and Haven.

At Tuesday's event at the OCBC Arena, President Halimah Yacob, who was accompanied by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, witnessed the handing over of a $200,000 cheque from Borden director Adam Yeo to SBA president Lawrence Leow.

Leow said: "I thank Borden for the support and belief in us and for partnering us in this meaningful cause. The money donated today will go a long way to doing good for the community, while also funding SBA's developmental programmes as we gear up to realign our focus and reorganise our system and structure under our Vision 2025 Masterplan.

"This five-year Masterplan brings together the badminton fraternity to develop a roadmap to ensure SBA stays relevant and competitive."

Borden chief executive officer Christel Leong added: "Serving the community has always been central to the Borden Eagle ethos. But beyond our products, we also want to find other ways to give back to the community.

"The EagleCares badminton programme is a great opportunity to do so. It allows us to make a meaningful impact with less privileged children in the community. In addition to badminton, the programme gives the children access to national athletes where they can hear the athletes' stories, their highs and their lows, how the athletes persevere and work hard to excel, and be inspired."