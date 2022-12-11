Badminton: Axelsen and Yamaguchi reign at BWF World Tour Finals while China sweep doubles events

BANGKOK – Fittingly, four sets of world champions capped their respective brilliant seasons by capturing the season-ending Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals on Sunday.

Denmark’s world No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen was near unplayable in his 21-13, 21-14 men’s singles win over Indonesia’s seventh-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at the Nimibutr Arena.

This is his fourth World Tour Finals triumph following wins in 2016, 2017 and 2021, which ties him with Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei for the most singles titles in the competition previously known as the Super Series Finals.

Even by his lofty standards, it has been a remarkable year for Axelsen, who won eight out of 13 individual and team tournaments, losing only thrice and retiring twice in 54 matches.

In between, he also welcomed the birth of his second daughter Aya in October and launched his biography Vindervilje, which in Danish means “will to win”.

He definitely showed plenty of that in front of his wife Natalia Rhode, two-year-old Vega and Aya and his fans in Bangkok, where he was taken the distance by Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the semi-finals, before moving up a gear in the final with better control and sharper smashes.

After the win, he displayed a stunned look before throwing his racket into the rabid crowd.

Crediting his family and team, the 28-year-old told The Straits Times: “I have been able to find a really good way to do things and find balance on and off the court. I have had no injuries and been able to maintain really stable performances.

“Today, it was a bit easier to control the shuttles because the wind wasn’t as crazy and I was able to lift a bit more and put up a really strong defence and I was also on form for the offensive situations.”

“Hopefully, 2023 will be a lot of good badminton for me. I missed the Singapore Open this year, but the plan is to return for sure. I love Singapore and hopefully I can go back and play some good badminton there.”