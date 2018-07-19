Badminton: All Singapore shuttlers out of Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE - The Republic will have no representatives in the quarter-finals of any event at the Singapore Badminton Open, after local shuttlers lost all five matches in the round of 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Thursday (July 19).

Men's doubles pair Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Terry Hee came the closest to making the last eight, but fell 21-18, 21-18 in 36 minutes to Thailand's Tinn Isriyanet and Kittisak Namdash.

Chrisnanta, 29, said: "Of course they are higher-ranked... but we still had a chance to win today. I expected more than this for this tournament."

Earlier in the day, Chrisnanta, 29, also partnered Crystal Wong to a 21-9, 21-13 defeat by mixed doubles top seeds and Olympic champions Ahmad Tontowi and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia.

In the men's singles, Loh Kean Yew was beaten 21-16, 21-13 by South Korea's Lee Hyun-il, while women's singles specialist Yeo Jia Min fell 21-14, 21-16 to China's Cai Yanyan.

Also, the Republic's women's doubles tandem of Jin Yujia and Citra Putri Sari Dewi lost 21-13, 21-7 to China's sixth seeds Tang Jinhua and Yu Xiaohan.

Several seeded players also exited the US$355,000 (S$486,000) tournament on Thursday, including men's singles second seed Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, who lost 21-15, 21-23, 21-17 to China's Huang Yuxiang.

The HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 tournament ends on Sunday (July 22).