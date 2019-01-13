Loh Kean Yew beats Lin Dan: 7 things to know about the Singapore badminton player

SINGAPORE - National badminton player Loh Kean Yew caused a sensation when he upset Chinese great Lin Dan to claim the US$150,000 (S$204,000) Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters in Bangkok on Sunday (Jan 13).

The 21-year-old emerged from the qualifiers to stun the two-time Olympic champion 21-19, 21-18 and claim his first Badminton World Federation World Tour title.

Here are seven things to know about Loh:

1. He was born on June 26, 1997, in Penang, Malaysia.

2. He arrived in Singapore at age 13 and enrolled at the Singapore Sports School.

3. He quit his studies at Republic Polytechnic to pursue a professional career in badminton.

4. His older brother, Kean Hean, 23, is a doubles specialist in the national team. The siblings' two older brothers and parents are still living in Penang.

5. He has five career titles so far: 2019 Thailand Masters, 2018 Mongolia International, 2017 Malaysia International, 2014 & 2017 Singapore International.

6. He owns three SEA Games medals, all bronze: 2015 (men's singles, men's team), 2017 (men's team).

7. On the MyActiveSG website in 2015, he posted that he could make his own sushi and "believe me, it tastes awesome".