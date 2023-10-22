Bad weather forces cancellation of Australian MotoGP sprint

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria, Australia - October 21, 2023 Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in action during the race Joel Carrett/AAP Image via REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

The Australian MotoGP sprint race at Phillip Island has been cancelled due to "weather conditions and forecast", organisers announced on Sunday.

The sprint was originally to be held on Saturday but was switched with the full-distance event after extreme wind and rain was forecast for Sunday, the first time a race had been moved since the Dutch Grand Prix in 2015.

Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco won Saturday's Australian Grand Prix for his first MotoGP race victory in nearly seven years in the premier class.

The cancellation leaves intact Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia's 27-point lead in the Championship race Jorge Martin, ahead of the Thailand GP on Oct. 29. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top