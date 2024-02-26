Bad tee leaves sour taste in Italian mouths as Garbisi apologises

LILLE, France - When Italy got a potential match-winning penalty in stoppage time against France in a nail-biting finale in the Six Nations on Sunday, several Azzurri players celebrated as Paolo Garbisi just had to slot the ball through from a routine 35 metres.

The ball, however, fell from the tee as Garbisi had 14 seconds left on the clock, leaving the rushed flyhalf with only four seconds to kick.

His attempt hit the post and Italy were denied just a second win on French soil after their 40-32 victory in 1997 in Grenoble as the teams eventually drew 13-13.

"This was part of my job and I didn't do it well, that's why I apologise to my team mates and the whole country of Italy," a dejected Garbisi said.

"A draw is a good result but winning would have been better, there was the space for it. It's on me. It's going to stay in my head for a while."

Italy are still without a win in the Six Nations since they beat Wales 22-21 in the last round of matches in 2022. REUTERS

